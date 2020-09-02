Brunswick Commons Project Begins Soon

After overcoming numerous obstacles, construction of the Brunswick Commons affordable housing project is finally scheduled to begin next month in Grass Valley. Nevada County Supervisors have approved a resolution accepting the exercise of what’s termed the “ground lease agreement” for 99 years. The three-story 41-unit complex, on Old Tunnel Road, will focus mainly on homeless and formerly homeless residents, with 12 units set aside for those with physical, mental, and developmental disabilities. Housing and Community Services Director Mike Dent told the Board the accelerated timeline allows the project to be completed by the end of next year…

click to listen to Mike Dent

Supervisor Heidi Hall says it’s worth the effort, despite the setbacks…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Last year, an application for a three-million dollar Community Development Block Grant was denied, due to an inadequate local funding commitment. But earlier this summer, more than 12-million dollars in tax credits were allocated, and funding to cover the remaining four-million dollar cost is now being financed through a combination of private capital, and county loans, as well as the five-acre donation of land from the county.