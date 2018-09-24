< Back to All News

Hotel Proposal Comes Back to Grass Valley

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

A proposed hotel in Grass Valley near the Brunswick Basin is back in front of city officials after a two year absence. Developers originally came to the Development Review Committee in 2016 with a plan for a four-story hotel, and other development at the corner of East Main Street and West Olympia Drive, across from Brunswick Road. Community Development Director Tom Last says those developers are back with a slightly different version of their original proposal…

Listen to Tom Last 1

The hotel would have 99 rooms. The Development Review Committee will look at this application at their meeting tomorrow (Tuesday), and can make recommendations.If the project is ultimately approved, it would still have to go through environmental review, the Planning Commission, and City Council. Last says the timeline, though, is mostly up to the developers…

Listen to Tom Last 2

Tomorrow’s Development Review Committee meeting is at 9am at City Hall.

–gf

