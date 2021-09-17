BSM Duathlon and 5K Returns But Virtual Format

After being postponed a year ago, due to the pandemic, the 26th annual Barbara Schmidt Millar Women’s Duathlon and 5K Walk/Run will take place. But it’s been switched to a virtual month-long event, starting on Sunday. That means Duathlon athletes or relay teams can complete their participation on any day of their choosing, at any time of the day. Participants can record their results on any tracking application and submit overall times. Sponsor proceeds go toward breast cancer services and support at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, as well as scholarships for female high school graduated going into the healthcare field. Hospital Foundation member, and event participant, Sara Fillips, says over 12-hundred patients have benefitted…

click to listen to Sara Fillips

Millar was a breast cancer casualty. Fillips says she lost her mother, grandmother, as well as a good friend, who was her husband’s first wife…

click to listen to Sara Fillips

Registration ends on Saturday. The virtual event is going on from Sunday, September 19th, through October 19th.