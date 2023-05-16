Budget Deficit Clouds Future Of Public Transit

At least one Democratic lawmaker is expressing alarm about how Governor Newsom’s May budget revision maintains cuts in public transportation. State Senator Scott Weiner says with federal pandemic relief funds due to expire soon, transit agencies across the state are facing a projected shortfall of five to six billion dollars over the next five years. The manager of Nevada County Connects says funding is secure for the next fiscal year, with no service cuts. But Robin Van Valkenburgh says he has definite concerns beyond that. And he says that would also hamper efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions…

Van Valkenburgh says federal funding has helped Nevada County Connects meet zero-emission mandates. He says they’re already in the process of being ahead of the timetable that 25-percent of new bus purchases be zero-emission by 2026, with 100-percent by 2030. But operational expenses are funded by a quarter-cent sales tax from the Transit Development Act, which was established in 1971 and has never gone up…

Weiner says failing to address the situation would be disastrous for California’s climate change goals and residents’ abilities to get around.