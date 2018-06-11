< Back to All News

Budget Subcommittee Approves Bridge Funding

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 7:47 AM PDT

The state has approved funding for the Bridgeport Covered Bridge. On Friday, the state budget subcommittee unanimously voted to include the two-point-eight million dollars needed to start construction this summer. Nevada County Supervisor Hank Weston says the subcommittee is made up of three members of each of the two houses of the legislature…

Listen to Hank Weston 1

There are two members of the majority party and one of the minority party from both the Assembly and the Senate. Weston says, though, that he doesn’t think the holdup was political…

Listen to Hank Weston 2

Upon final approval of the budget, which still must go through the full Assembly and Senate, and be signed by Governor Brown,. the Department of Parks and Recreation will be able to select a bid, with construction to possibly begin as soon as August.

–gf

