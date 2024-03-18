< Back to All News

Budgets Discussed For Supes Annual Objectives

Posted: Mar. 18, 2024 12:52 AM PDT

An ambitious work plan in support of the Board of Supervisors’ 2024 objectives was outlined at their recent meeting. The Board holds a workshop each January identifying priorities. The eight objectives include fiscal stability and core services, emergency preparedness, economic development, broadband, climate resilience, and recreation. Ongoing and potential projects, with funding requests, were presented by various department heads. Housing and homelessness were also included. Housing and Community Development Director, Mike Dent, told the Board that they’re collaborating with Health and Human Services. He mentioned several projects related to developing a charter for promoting affordable and workforce housing…

click to listen to Mike Dent

The County is also using local, state, and federal grants to facilitate the development of 93 new affordable housing units and building on the more that 140 units brought online last year As for homelessness, Health and Human Services Director, Ryan Gruver, said a Commons Resource Center will be completed soon. It’s a day center…

click to listen to Ryan Gruver

Other projects to meet objectives include supporting a Penn Valley Community Center and providing seed funding for the new Community Foundation.

