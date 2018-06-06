Dave Bear

Dave Bear, the new Swap Shop Host! Dave has been in radio for a while. His first job was hosting a Swap Shop program in Craig, CO in the the late 70's. Most recently he co-hosted the morning show on our sister station STAR 94 FM, and helped with the creation of the Shopping Show on KNCO and former sister station KUBA in Yuba City. Dave worked at KUBA for 25 years in various capacities and has lived there for nearly as long. Dave has a big family and enjoys all his kids and now grandkids. His hobbies include woodworking, and you can see his work by checking out his website www.2bearswoodshop.com.
Bugged By Telemarketers?

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 2:34 PM PDT

My phone is on the Do Not Call List…..my phone is also hooked up to a service called Nomo Robo (it’s free)  to stop Robot calls.  Still my phone rings with call congratulating me on “being able to receive this special offer”.

I’ve always taken time to take up as much time from these people as possible.  It’s my way of keeping them from bothering the next person on their list.  My wife doesn’t understand my public service stance here, she just hangs up.

I thought I’s share some of my favorite ways to keep these clowns busy:

• Ask them to spell their name. Then ask them to spell the company name. Then ask them where the company located and how that’s spelled. Ask them to speak slowly and to repeat each spelling.

• If they ask how you’re doing, take that as a sign they’re trained in therapy and begin unloading all your troubles. Heap it on them. After all, they asked.

• Insist that the caller is really your buddy Gus, playing a joke. “Come on, Gus, cut it out! Seriously, Gus, how’s your mom? Did you get that goldfish I left on your front porch? You wanna catch a movie this weekend?”

• When the salesperson asks, “Is this the homeowner?” say, “Is this the salesperson?” And when they say yes, hang up.

