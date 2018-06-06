Bugged By Telemarketers?

My phone is on the Do Not Call List…..my phone is also hooked up to a service called Nomo Robo (it’s free) to stop Robot calls. Still my phone rings with call congratulating me on “being able to receive this special offer”.

I’ve always taken time to take up as much time from these people as possible. It’s my way of keeping them from bothering the next person on their list. My wife doesn’t understand my public service stance here, she just hangs up.

I thought I’s share some of my favorite ways to keep these clowns busy:

• Ask them to spell their name. Then ask them to spell the company name. Then ask them where the company located and how that’s spelled. Ask them to speak slowly and to repeat each spelling.

• If they ask how you’re doing, take that as a sign they’re trained in therapy and begin unloading all your troubles. Heap it on them. After all, they asked.

• Insist that the caller is really your buddy Gus, playing a joke. “Come on, Gus, cut it out! Seriously, Gus, how’s your mom? Did you get that goldfish I left on your front porch? You wanna catch a movie this weekend?”

• When the salesperson asks, “Is this the homeowner?” say, “Is this the salesperson?” And when they say yes, hang up.