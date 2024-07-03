BUI Arrests Are Possible On Lakes This Weekend

It’s called Operation Dry Water and the focus is on making sure boaters are dry and sober this holiday weekend on various bodies of water in Nevada County, especially on Rollins and Scott Flats Lakes. Sheriff’s Sergeant Dustin Moe says they’ll have heightened patrols on Thursday, the Fourth, and through Saturday…

click to listen to Sgt Moe

Moe also points out that there are boat patrols throughout the season and he believes that’s been an effective deterrent, with few arrests actually made for a BUI misdemeanor offense…

click to listen to Sgt Moe

As the leading known contributing factor in boater deaths, the Department says alcohol use is a serious concern. They say it can impair an operator’s judgement, balance, vision, and reaction time. It can also lead to fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion. Boaters are also reminded to wear a life jacket. Moe says accidents remain rare in this area. But a jet skier recently drowned in Rollins Lake.