Burglaries Arrest Includes Senior Care Home

Posted: Jul. 2, 2021 12:53 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man has been arrested on five felony-related burglary charges. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it began with officers responding to a break-in alarm going off at a holistic care business on Margaret Lane early Thursday…

Bates says the investigation then led to the report of a break-in that had occurrred the previous day on Catherine Lane…

It was a senior care facility. Bates says a number of unspecified personal items, along with office records and equipment was stolen. And he says they also had evidence that the suspect had broken into a nearby vehicle and stolen a wallet. 26-year-old Kendall Jodson was taken into custody. Bates says Jodson is also still under investigation for a couple of other thefts in the area. Nearly all of the stolen property has been recovered.

