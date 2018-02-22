Burglary Suspect Shot Several Times By Deputies

A burglary suspect has been shot by Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff Keith Royal says it began Thursday morning, when a homeowner said he saw a suspicious driver blocking his driveway, on Forest View Drive…

Royal says the homeowner soon after received a cell phone notification of a possible burglary in progress. He says it was later learned that a window of the home had been broken. Deputies headed over there soon after that…

Royal says the suspect pulled over on Horseshoe Lane, where he was shot several times in the arms and legs. No information has been released regarding what sparked the shooting, pending the outcome of the investigation. The deputies have been placed on administrative leave. The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Christopher Mills, with his last known address in the town of Bangor. He was flown to Sutter Roseville hospital. Royal says the wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.