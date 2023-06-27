< Back to All News

Burn Ban Also Includes South Yuba River Canyon

Posted: Jun. 26, 2023 5:18 PM PDT

Just ahead of what promises to be a hot Fourth of July weekend, the seasonal burn ban in the South Yuba River Corridor also begins, in tandem with the Cal Fire ban. And it’s also a little more strict. Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Director, Craig Griesbach, says it’s now a permanent ordinance passed by the Board of Supervisors nearly five years ago…

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

The corridor is considered a 39-mile stretch, from Lang’s Crossing to the confluence with Kentucky Creek, below Bridgeport. Officials say it contains even more thick dry brush and flammable vegetation along steep slopes, thanks to all the rain and snow this past winter. And Griesbach says it has limited and restricted access. The topography and the potential for high winds make it very difficult for firefighters…

click to listen to Craig Griesbach

And unlike the Cal Fire ban, campfires and barbeques are also illegal during fire season. Exceptions include cleared fire pits with residences on the property. But all burning is prohibited within a quarter mile of the river. The ban continues through summer and fall until Cal Fire lifts its permits suspension, generally after the first rains.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha