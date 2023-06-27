Burn Ban Also Includes South Yuba River Canyon

Just ahead of what promises to be a hot Fourth of July weekend, the seasonal burn ban in the South Yuba River Corridor also begins, in tandem with the Cal Fire ban. And it’s also a little more strict. Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Director, Craig Griesbach, says it’s now a permanent ordinance passed by the Board of Supervisors nearly five years ago…

The corridor is considered a 39-mile stretch, from Lang’s Crossing to the confluence with Kentucky Creek, below Bridgeport. Officials say it contains even more thick dry brush and flammable vegetation along steep slopes, thanks to all the rain and snow this past winter. And Griesbach says it has limited and restricted access. The topography and the potential for high winds make it very difficult for firefighters…

And unlike the Cal Fire ban, campfires and barbeques are also illegal during fire season. Exceptions include cleared fire pits with residences on the property. But all burning is prohibited within a quarter mile of the river. The ban continues through summer and fall until Cal Fire lifts its permits suspension, generally after the first rains.