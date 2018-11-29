< Back to All News

Burn Permit Suspension Finally Lifted

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 12:01 AM PST

It was later than normal, but the burn permit suspension has been lifted in Nevada County. Air Pollution Control Specialist Sam Longmire, at the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, says that means open residential burning can resume on permissive days. He says only natural vegetation that has been down for at least three weeks can be torched…

Longmire says permissive burn days usually feature low atmospheric pressure, which can include rain, instead of sunnier days that have high pressure. But even with wetter conditions, he says there are ways you can reduce any smoke nuisance…

Piles must be no larger than four feet in diameter and height and there must be a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around the pile. Other restrictions include not burning on windy days, and have a shovel and water source nearby. Longmire says it’s recommended that you burn between 9am and 3pm.

