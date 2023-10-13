< Back to All News

Burn Permit Suspensions Lifted

Posted: Oct. 13, 2023 2:42 PM PDT

The continued mild weather conditions has also prompted Cal Fire to lift the burn permit suspension for Nevada, Yuba, Placer, and Sierra counties. That’s about three weeks earlier than a year ago. Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says it’s a chance for residents, ranchers, and farmers to catch up on vegetation debris removal and reduce the wildfire threat, which is still around…

Agriculture burn plans must first be inspected by Cal Fire and that can also sometimes include other types of burns. This can be verified by contacting your local Air Quality Management District, where you should also make sure it’s a permissive burn day. Eldridge also says local requirements for your area or neighborhood can vary from the state’s…

Meanwhile, Cal Fire units continue to be fully staffed until sufficient rainfall is received, allowing for the gradual reduction of fire control resources, while also prioritizing the ongoing fuels reduction initiatives. And a burn suspension may be re-engaged in the event that adverse weather conditions return, such as gusty north winds.

