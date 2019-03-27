Burn Permits Now Available Online

It had been requested for some time. And, starting this week, residential burn permits are now finally available online in Nevada County. Mary Eldridge, with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says they’ve been gradually rolling out the convenient application method all around the state…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge says the applicant must then print the permit. Permits are still only valid for the calendar year in which they were issued, and must be reissued annually on or after January first of each year…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Cal Fire says a leading cause of wildfires this time of year is escaped debris burns. So they urge you to make sure that burn piles are no larger than four feet in diameter, have a ten-foot clearance of bare soil, and a responsible adult must be in attendance at all times, with a water source and shovel.