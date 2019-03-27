< Back to All News

Burn Permits Now Available Online

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 5:35 PM PDT

It had been requested for some time. And, starting this week, residential burn permits are now finally available online in Nevada County. Mary Eldridge, with Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says they’ve been gradually rolling out the convenient application method all around the state…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge says the applicant must then print the permit. Permits are still only valid for the calendar year in which they were issued, and must be reissued annually on or after January first of each year…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Cal Fire says a leading cause of wildfires this time of year is escaped debris burns. So they urge you to make sure that burn piles are no larger than four feet in diameter, have a ten-foot clearance of bare soil, and a responsible adult must be in attendance at all times, with a water source and shovel.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha