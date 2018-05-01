Burn Permits Now Required

It’s an indication that fire season is just ahead. Starting today, CAL FIRE is now requiring permits before you do any residential burning. The Public Information Officer for the Placer-Nevada-Yuba Unit, Mary Eldridge, says permits are free and are good for two years. But you can’t use them anytime, you must first call your local air quality management district. And CAL FIRE can still implement a burn ban…

Eldridge also reminds residential burners that on natural vegetative materials can be ignited…

CAL FIRE says you must have a signed permit in your possession while you’re burning and are responsible for maintaining control at all times. A permit does not protect you if your fire escapes, you’re still liable for any suppression costs.