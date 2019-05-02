< Back to All News

Burn Permits Required For Residential Burning

Posted: May. 1, 2019 5:39 PM PDT

Today marks the beginning of permitted burning in the CALFIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit. Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says as of 8:00 AM permits are required and one of the ways to get them is online.

Listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge says you can still get permits through your local fire station as well. Permits are good for two years. There is some training that goes with the online application.

Mary Eldridge

Residential burns should only include green waste and debris that is onsite. No garbage, lumber, or refuse from other lots should be burned. All piles should be no larger than 4ft by 4ft, be on land that has been cleared to bare dirt, and supervised by an adult. Eldridge says CALFIRE has already seen fires that appear to be burning on green grass.

Mary Eldridge

A water source and shovel should also be on hand in case a fire starts growing. Property owners will be charged for any fire services required because of an escaped burn pile.

