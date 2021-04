It’s another indication that fire season is near. Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit will start requiting burn permits on Saturday, which is also May first. That’s for residential vegetative material pile burning, such as leaves, pine needles, and tree trimmings. And it can only be done on permissive burn days, so you should check with the Air Quality Management District. Burn permits can be obtained online at “burn permit fire-dot-ca-dot-gov”.