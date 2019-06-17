Burn Permits Suspended For Fire Season

Despite a very wet and snowy winter, burn permits in Nevada County, as well as Placer, Yuba, and Sierra counties, are being suspended only about a week later than a year ago, or starting today. Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Public Information Officer, Mary Eldridge, says crews have already responded to over 11-hundred-70 wildfires statewide…

Eldridge says the suspension applies to outdoor residential burning of landscape debris, such as branches and leaves, in Cal Fire’s responsibility area. If you still have a lot of dead and dying vegetation on your property, chipping is not recommended…

Eldridge says you can also haul the vegetation to your local landfill, or use, or obtain, a green waste toter for pickups. The suspension does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property.