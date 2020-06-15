< Back to All News

Burn Permits Suspended In Nevada County

Posted: Jun. 15, 2020 12:26 AM PDT

It’s a sure sign of fire season ramping up. Cal Fire has suspended burn permits in Nevada, Yuba, and Placer counties, starting today (Mon.). That means no more burning of residential landscape debris, such as branches and leaves. Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge notes February, which had no measurable precipitation, was the driest month since the 1850’s…

Cal Fire officials say the state saw a less severe fire season last year, as compared to 2017 and 2018. But the statewide average of the snowpack was only 59-percent of normal, as of May first. Eldridge says they’ve already responded to nearly two-thousand wildfires this year…

Cal Fire says it may also issue restricted temporary burning permits, if there’s an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may also still be allowed, if the site passes an inspection. Campground fires are also okay, with a permit.

