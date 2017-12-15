Burn Permits Suspended With Gusty Winds In Forecast

Due to the gusty winds this weekend, all outdoor burning in Nevada, Placer, Yuba, and Sutter Counties has been prohibited. The National Weather Service says a dry weather system moving in from the north will produce low humidity. Due to these factors and the recent long stretch of warm and dry conditions, a very elevated fire risk will exist, especially for higher elevations. A Red Flag warning is in effect from 10 Friday night until 10 Sunday morning. Conditions will be re-evaluated on Monday.