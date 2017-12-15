< Back to All News

Burn Permits Suspended With Gusty Winds In Forecast

Posted: Dec. 15, 2017 1:33 PM PST

Due to the gusty winds this weekend, all outdoor burning in Nevada, Placer, Yuba, and Sutter Counties has been prohibited. The National Weather Service says a dry weather system moving in from the north will produce low humidity. Due to these factors and the recent long stretch of warm and dry conditions, a very elevated fire risk will exist, especially for higher elevations. A Red Flag warning is in effect from 10 Friday night until 10 Sunday morning. Conditions will be re-evaluated on Monday.

