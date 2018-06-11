< Back to All News

Burn Permits Suspended

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 12:36 AM PDT

Starting today, burn permits are suspended for Nevada, Placer, Sierra, and Yuba Counties. In a news release, CAL FIRE says after another wet winter, warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the abundant grass crop. The agency says the increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting the suspension. That means a ban on all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris, such as branches and leaves. CAL FIRE Chief Ken Pimlott says this year is turning out to be just a volatile as last year. Since January first, CAL FIRE has already responded to over 16-hundred-50 wildfires.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha