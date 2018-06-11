Burn Permits Suspended

Starting today, burn permits are suspended for Nevada, Placer, Sierra, and Yuba Counties. In a news release, CAL FIRE says after another wet winter, warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the abundant grass crop. The agency says the increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting the suspension. That means a ban on all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris, such as branches and leaves. CAL FIRE Chief Ken Pimlott says this year is turning out to be just a volatile as last year. Since January first, CAL FIRE has already responded to over 16-hundred-50 wildfires.