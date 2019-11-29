Burn Suspension Lifted

It was traditionally considered the end of the fire season. The suspension on residential open pile burnings has been lifted by Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. That’s two days sooner than a year ago. Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says the timing of the suspension usually varies each year…

Eldridge urges residents to take the usual precautions. That includes using only dry, natural vegetative material, such as leaves, pine needles, and tree trimmings. The burning of trash, painted wood, or other debris is not allowed. And when burning suspensions aren’t lifted until nearly December, a lot of vegetation can accumulate on properties…

Also, have a shovel and water source nearby. And, of course, Nevada County residents wishing to burn must verify it’s a permissive day by contacting the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District.