Burn Suspensions Later Than A Year Ago

Posted: Jun. 26, 2023 12:32 AM PDT

Cal Fire’s burning suspension begins today (Mon.) for Nevada, Yuba, Placer, and Sierra counties. And thanks to the unusually wet and snowy winter, that’s over a month later than a year ago. Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge says temperatures are expected to heat up significantly this week, with an even quicker drying out of the abundant grass crop…

But Eldridge says residents should continue to take extra time to ensure that they’re prepared for wildfires, by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space. And it starts with creation of an ember zone…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Other tips include landscaping, with fire resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover. Cal Trans may also issue restricted temporary permits, if there’s an essential reason, due to public health and safety. The suspension does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. So far this year, Cal Fire has responded to over 16-hundred-40 wildfires, statewide, burning over 42-hundred acres. But, in late July of 2022, it was over 40-thousand.

