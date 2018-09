The autopsy has not shed any further light on why someone burned to death in the Grass Valley area last week, according to Police Sergeant Clint Bates…

Bates says the identity won’t likely be known for some time. But he says the victim was a white adult male over 50 years old. He also says the area where the victim was found, on Old Tunnel Road, was not a homeless camp…

Bates says police believe they know who the victim is. But DNA testing will still need to be done.