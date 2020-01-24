Burns Night This Weekend

Miners Foundry is hosting, this weekend, the 29th Annual Burns Night. It’s presented by the Gold Country Celtic Society Saturday night. The group’s chief, Les Milroy, says it’s a celebration of the life and poetry of Robert Burns, whose 261st birthday also falls on that date this year…

click to listen to Les Milroy

Milroy says there’s dinner with what’s described as an “outstanding bill of fare”, including musical entertainment by the Golden Bough Celtic Trio….

click to listen to Les Milroy

Milroy is one of the bagpipers. Dinner also includes an optional traditional item known as haggis. He says it’s usually a sheep’s heart, liver, and lungs, minced with onion, oatmeal, and spices that was originally cooked inside the sheep’s stomach. If that’s not for you, there are more regular food choices. Milroy says many people still don’t know that Burns also wrote one of the most famous songs in history, the New Year’s Eve anthem “Auld Lang Syne”. Burns Night is tomorrow (Sat.), starting at 6pm, at Miners Foundry in Nevada City.