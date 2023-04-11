Bursting Kennels Mean Pet Adoption Special

Nevada County’s animal shelter is once again beyond capacity. Sammie’s Friends Cat Facility Manager Bri King says many of their animals are usually lost or missing. So they have a pet adoption special.

King says some miscellaneous fees are also added. That helps cover microchipping and rabies costs. All their animals come spayed or neutered and are also vaccinated. And King says adoptions of canine friends would be especially welcomed…

Sammie’s Friends says they have hiking and camping partners, gardening friends, and just sit-and-relax kinds of pets. Kennel hours are Monday through Saturday, from noon to 4pm.