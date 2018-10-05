< Back to All News

Bus Evacuated After Exaggerated Story About a Gun

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Some Grass Valley kids are safely at school today, but they, and their bus driver, have a story to tell. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Jason Perry says around 8:30 this morning, police received a call from Durham Transportation Services, about a possible gun on the bus…

Listen to Jason Perry 1

They also evacuated the students, and talked to several of the kids, including the two the driver thought were responsible. Perry says it was determined that the story began about a knife sharpener…

Listen to Jason Perry 2

The kids were taken to school. The two students overheard by the driver were turned over to school officials. No word on what discipline, if any, was handed out.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha