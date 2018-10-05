Bus Evacuated After Exaggerated Story About a Gun

Some Grass Valley kids are safely at school today, but they, and their bus driver, have a story to tell. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Jason Perry says around 8:30 this morning, police received a call from Durham Transportation Services, about a possible gun on the bus…
They also evacuated the students, and talked to several of the kids, including the two the driver thought were responsible. Perry says it was determined that the story began about a knife sharpener…
The kids were taken to school. The two students overheard by the driver were turned over to school officials. No word on what discipline, if any, was handed out.
–gf
