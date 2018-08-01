Bus Passengers Pepper-Sprayed On I-80

A bizarre incident Tuesday evening on a Greyhound bus travelling on Interstate 80 in Placer County, with a passenger pepper-spraying all his fellow travellers. CHP Officer Chad Schmitt says they were advised of the combative passenger, as the bus was westbound near Bowman Road…

Schmitt says an estimated 25 passengers were sprayed, requiring medical attention. The driver then made an emergency stop. One passenger also jumped out of a bus window, landing on the highway, and suffering a leg injury. Schmitt says the suspect then exited the bus, stopped a van travelling in the same direction, and jumped on the roof. He was then reported to be jumping and punching the van, trying to get inside…

60-year-old Edward McLeod faces multiple felony charges, including being a felon in possession of tear gas, and assault and battery. It’s not known, at this time, where he’s from, nor what he was upset about. After treatment, the pepper-sprayed passengers were transported to another Greyhound bus, about two hours later. The passenger with the leg injury was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.