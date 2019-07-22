Bus Service Now Available to North San Juan

It’s something Ridge residents have been waiting for for a long time. Gold Country Stage now has bus service from Grass Valley to North San Juan. It’s a two-year pilot program to see if there will be enough ridership to sustain it in future years. Nevada County Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenbergh says Route Seven offers three round-trips per day, starting with the first run in the morning…

He says there’s also a stop at Highway 49 and the South Yuba River crossing…

Van Valkenbergh says the goal is 36 passengers per day, which he figures they’ll get to once the word is out that the service is up and running. He says the three runs are designed to work with people’s work lives, but they’ll revisit the schedule with local residents at the end of the summer. Service began July 8.

