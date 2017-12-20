Busiest Christmas Travel Time Begins

Another active holiday travel period is getting underway. And Mike Blasky, with Triple-A of Northern California, says the number of people flying and taking to the road toward their Christmas destinations will be at a record high, 3% higher than a year ago…

Triple-A says 77% of survey respondents are travelling within the state. Blasky says the most congested days for the airports and highways are today and tomorrow….

Meanwhile, Triple-A says motorists have been getting some much-needed relief at the pump, as an early Christmas present, with prices statewide dropping, on average, 12 cents a gallon since November. That’s due to decreased travel demand, after the busiest Thanksgiving in a decade. Of those travelling, 82% will drive and 16% will fly. More than 80% will visit family, with about 11% saying they’re planning to spend time outdoors, including skiing and camping.