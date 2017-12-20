< Back to All News

Busiest Christmas Travel Time Begins

Posted: Dec. 20, 2017 12:12 AM PST

Another active holiday travel period is getting underway. And Mike Blasky, with Triple-A of Northern California, says the number of people flying and taking to the road toward their Christmas destinations will be at a record high, 3% higher than a year ago…

click to listen to Mike Blasky

Triple-A says 77% of survey respondents are travelling within the state. Blasky says the most congested days for the airports and highways are today and tomorrow….

click to listen to Mike Blasky

Meanwhile, Triple-A says motorists have been getting some much-needed relief at the pump, as an early Christmas present, with prices statewide dropping, on average, 12 cents a gallon since November. That’s due to decreased travel demand, after the busiest Thanksgiving in a decade. Of those travelling, 82% will drive and 16% will fly. More than 80% will visit family, with about 11% saying they’re planning to spend time outdoors, including skiing and camping.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha