Busiest Summer Weekend Of Year For State Parks

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 12:12 AM PDT

With many people expected to be off at least through the Fourth of July next Wednesday, plus another heatwave, this is expected to be the busiest weekend of the summer for state park rangers in Nevada County. Chief Ranger Matt Green says they try to augment staffing near the most popular swimming areas, like Bridgeport and the Highway 49, Purdon, and Edwards Crossings of the South Yuba River…

And with two drownings already this summer, Green says the focus is on reducing risky and uneducated swimming behaviors….

Meanwhile, Green says despite a near-tripling of fines for illegal parking near popular swimming areas, earlier this month, a number of motorists continue to restrict or block access for law enforcement, rescue, and emergency medical vehicles.

