Business As Usual For New Salvation Army Leader

Posted: Dec. 7, 2017 12:45 AM PST

The new leader of the Grass Valley chapter of the Salvation Army has over 20 years of experience. Major Ray Yant says his first job was at a Salvation Army bicycle repair shop in Tucson, Arizona, when he was 16. Yant took over for Lieutenant Sid Salcido in September. Salcido has continued his work in Lithuania. Yant, who moved from Seattle, says it’s business as usual, as they look for sponsors to find toys for about 450 families this holiday season…

Needy families fill out a wish list, written on a tag, with their name and address, with the tag being placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees. Yant says they use the federal poverty guidelines…

Another Salvation Army fixture is the bell ringing campaign, which began the Monday before Thanksgiving. And Yant says they’re always looking for volunteers for their 11-12 sites in Grass Valley, plus one site in Nevada City, including all the grocery stores. The campaign ends on December 23rd. Meanwhile, Yant says they no longer have adequate facilities for a warming shelter for the homeless. But he says they’ll continue to focus on finding permanent housing for families at their Booth Center, which provides temporary homeless housing.

