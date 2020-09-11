Business Associations Get COVID Relief Money

The third round of grants has been awarded for small businesses and non-profits in Nevada County that continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations totalled 220-thousand dollars for this round of the Relief Fund. And this time, Fund consultant Cristine Kelly, says business membership organizations benefitted. The Grass Valley Downtown Association and Truckee Downtown Merchants Association received the top award in that category, at eight-thousand dollars each…

And the top four non-profit groups are familiar names, with the Friendship Club getting the largest grant, at 15-thousand dollars, followed by the United Way, Gold Country Senior Services, and the Salvation Army. Kelly says the focus this fall will be on helping parents and children struggling with school learning. Food insecurity will also continue to be a large need as well. Meanwhile, the need continues to far outweigh available funding…

Since its inception this spring, the Relief Fund has raised over 750-thousand dollars for 79 small businesses and 31 non-profits. And another 30-thousand dollars was also recently gathered for Jones Fire survivors.