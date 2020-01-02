< Back to All News

Business Loses Insurance; Officials Concerned

Posted: Jan. 2, 2020 6:56 AM PST

It’s hit some homeowners in Nevada County, and now its affecting one local business. DeMartini R-V Sales, on Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley, has lost their insurance due to what the insurance company says is extreme fire danger. Now, both Nevada County and the City of Grass Valley are trying to help them out. Owner Tim DeMartini declined to be recorded for this story, but did furnish documents to KNCO, including a map from Sentry Insurance, that looks like it was gerrymandered to deliberately place DeMartini in the most dangerous risk area. County Supervisor Dan Miller agrees…

Listen to Dan Miller

Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron says his department did their own inspection just Tuesday morning…

Listen to Mark Buttron

DeMartini says he spent a hundred thousand dollars of his own money on those fire breaks, and paid 56-thousand dollars annually in insurance premiums. Both the city and county are sending a letter to the state Insurance Commissioner asking to investigate, and Miller says he also plans on contacting Sentry. DeMartini has about 30 employees, but he says none of them are in danger of losing their jobs. As to why the insurance company is doing this to him, DeMartini believes it’s because two R-V businesses were wiped out during the Camp Fire in Paradise.

–gf

