Business of Art Symposium Saturday

With a study showing the arts having a 47 million dollar effect on Nevada County’s economy, the Nevada County Arts Council is holding a symposium this weekend on the business of art. Executive Director Eliza Tudor says it’s a series of workshops, with guest speakers, and other sessions…

Listen to Eliza Tudor 1

Tudor says the symposium is for the creative community broadly…

Listen to Eliza Tudor 2

Guest speakers include gallery owner Peter Blachley and filmmaker and photographer Norman Seeff. The program is all day Saturday from 8:45am to 4:30pm at the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning in Nevada City. Tickets are still available.

–gf