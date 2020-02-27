Business of Art Symposium Saturday

With a study showing the arts having a 47 million dollar effect on Nevada County’s economy, the Nevada County Arts Council is holding a symposium this weekend on the business of art. Executive Director Eliza Tudor says it’s a series of workshops, with guest speakers, and other sessions…
Tudor says the symposium is for the creative community broadly…
Guest speakers include gallery owner Peter Blachley and filmmaker and photographer Norman Seeff. The program is all day Saturday from 8:45am to 4:30pm at the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning in Nevada City. Tickets are still available.
–gf
