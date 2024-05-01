< Back to All News

Business Statement Filing Deadline Nearing

Posted: May. 1, 2024 12:23 AM PDT

Time is running out for filing business property statements with the Nevada County Assessor’s Office. Assessor Rolf Kleinhans says you now have less than a week to avoid a 10-percent penalty, or until May seventh…

And Kleinhans encourages electronic filings. He says one of the biggest advantages is that once a business enters the prior year acquisition cost information into the E-File system it will automatically be carried forward each year. That saves time and resources. And another plus is that the business will receive immediate confirmation that the statement has successfully been filed, providing peace of mind. But he hasn’t noticed very much non-compliance…

Paper statement forms can also be downloaded through the Assessor website.

