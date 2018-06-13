Business Transaction Scams In Nevada County

High-dollar wire transfer scams are on the rise across the country and are now victimizing more businesses in smaller, rural areas, like Nevada County. District Attorney Cliff Newell says this is a sophisticated scheme, because hackers are preying on people conducting legitimate transactions and waiting for the appropriate time to launch it…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says hackers create a similar email address or create a hidden address that the original business address can be forwarded to. The hackers then begin communicating with the client without the original employee ever seeing the communication…

click to listen to Cliff Newell

Newell says although it may be slower, the use of alternative payment methods, such as issuing a cashier’s check, can be the difference between a successful transaction and a devastating loss.