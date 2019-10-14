Businesses Lose Tons of Food During Shutoff

For businesses, recovering from the Public Safety Power Shutoff could be a slow process. Not only from lost revenue from not being open, but in cases where they sell food, lots and lots of items that had to be thrown away. Ben Painter with S-P-D says they never needed a generator in all their years of operation, but this time they ended up having to toss a lot of food out….

Painter says they were able to save some food. He says they were able to get a refrigerated truck…

Painter says insurance doesn’t cover any of the losses. He says they’ll be looking into getting a generator in the future.

–gf