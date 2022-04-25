Busy Beautiful Weekend in Nevada County

The break in the weather on Saturday also brought the return of fun outdoor activities. In Grass Valley at least four activities were taking place under ideal sprin-like conditions. The Grass Valley Farmers Market debuted in its new location at the upper end of the Pine Creek Shopping Center- closer to Pennys and the ReMax Real estate offices. People were happy to have it back, and new residents eager to experience it for the first time.

The first day of the market, was featuring some early fruit, but mostly cooler weather produce and other products.

Entertainment is also back at the temporary location while Target is being constructed.

Also on Saturday, the 48th annual Grass Valley Sportsmans Club Trout Derby for 3 through 12 year olds. There was plenty of fun going around, but even with almost 1500 pounds of trout planted Friday afternoon, not everyone was getting lucky.

However, I did catch up with a young boy that had caught one of the trophy fish. It was 18 inches and 3.8 pounds.

Ironically, they arrived a little after the event started and happened to find a lucky spot.

A little more inquiry coaxed an explanation from the young fisherman with the help of his father.

Over 300 young children took part in the free derby… and a number of adults with fishing licenses anxiously awaited the close for the derby so they could take a shot at the remining fish. Fish and Wildlifwe Warden Kyle Glau says anyone 16 and over those going back to Lion’s Lake needs to have a valid fishing license.

Another event, the Union Newspaper’s Home and Garden Show also taking place at the fairgrounds over the weekend drawing hundreds of residents and visitors to see what new landscaping and home improvement options are available. A popular attraction was the tree climbing equipment set up for children to experience.

Then downtown Grass Valley was closed-off for the return of the classiest traffic jam around. The 35th Annual Car Show took place drawing a crowd of auto enthusiasts- some also celebrating birthdays.

Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Robin Davies, says it was great turnout with a variety of vehicles.

The event a big part of the local auto club the Roamin’ Angels… and Denise Koster is the daughter of one of the club’s founders. She says its events like this that will keep passing on family traditions for car lovers- including sharing how the Roamin’ Angels came to be.

Other events included indoor activities such as the SYRCL Wild and Scenic Film Festival and the Vagina Monologues fundraiser for Community Beyond Violence.