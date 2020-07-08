< Back to All News

Busy Fourth Of July Weekend For Highway Patrol

Posted: Jul. 8, 2020 2:14 PM PDT

Not many serious vehicle accidents from the Fourth of July weekend for the Grass Valley office of the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Steele says 10 collisions were reported, but only three resulted in injuries…

Steele says two of the injuries were considered major, and both involved motorcyclists. Meanwhile, he says 14 vehicles were towed, mainly for parking onto the sidewalk area of Highway 49, near the South Yuba River crossing, north of Independence Trail. And the previous weekend, he says 17 illegally parked vehicles were spotted, with seven towed, just in time to make room for an air ambulance to rescue someone in the recreation area…

42 tickets were issued, mostly for speeding and seat belt violations, with two DUI arrests for the Fourth of July maximum enforcement period, which covered July third through July sixth.

