Busy Kickoff to Greenwaste Weekends

Posted: Mar. 14, 2022 5:47 AM PDT

It was busy start to the first of three free greenwaste dropoff events sponsored by Nevada County in partnership with the Firesafe Council of Nevada County. Fire Safe Council CEO Jamie Jones says once they got over a technical hurdle Friday morning the line was moving efficiently with well over 2000 loads expected by the 3:00PM close on Sunday.

 

0ver 800 were logged on Saturday and another 700 were anticipated Sunday.
The site was only open for six hours each day so over 100 vehicles were processed each hour with various size loads. Any organic material was being accepted.

 

The material is being transported as biomass instead of being turned into mulch or compost.
Jones says the event is manned by both volunteers and paid staff.

 

The longest waits were Friday morning but once the system got flowing the wait was minimal.
A number of residents also made multiple trips throughout the weekend.

 

The next free drop off day is March 25-27th.

 

