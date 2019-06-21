Busy Times at Fairgrounds

Even though today is the first offical day of summer, there are only seven weeks until opening day of the 2019 Nevada County Fair. As guests on KNCO’s Business Spotlight, Fair CEO Patrick Eidman and Spokesperson Wendy Oaks shared that entries are already being submitted for livestock, and other exhibits are open for submission. You can get entry information through the handbooks or online.

This year the Fair would like to top the 7500 entries that were submitted last year. As well as preparing for the exhibits, putting togeher five days worth of live entrtainment is also in process.

Eichman says it takes a full team to put the fair together, and the Fairgrounds Association is a huge support.

The Fairgrounds is also preparing for the upcoming 4th of July celebration.