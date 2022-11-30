Butane Honey Oil Lab Seized At Grass Valley Home

Two arrests on Tuesday, after a probation search at a Grass Valley home that turned up some illegal items. Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it was conducted on Wheeler Crossing, where 37-year-old Kevin Leahy was living…

Honey oil is a method used to produce a more concentrated high from cannabis. Bates says it’s likely this lab was only capable of producing a modest amount. But he says they also can pose a significant hazard…

One explosion in Grass Valley about a year and a half ago caused major damage to an apartment and injured a man and two children. The man eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in the county jail plus four years probation. Meanwhile, Bates says 29-year-old Sara Warren, also from Grass Valley, was taken into custody as well on possession of drug paraphenalia and a local warrant.