Butane Honey Oil Labs Discovered In Grass Valley

Posted: Dec. 18, 2019 5:56 PM PST

A recent fire alarm call in Grass Valley has turned into a criminal case. Police Officer Evan Butler says the fire department tracked it down to a home on Celesta Drive…

Butler says at least two labs were found, capable of producing significant quantities of butane honey oil, which is a marijuana extract. But they were not actively in use…

Butler says no one was home at the time and there have been no arrests. He says it’s still being investigated regarding who was responsible for the labs.

