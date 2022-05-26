Butterfly Garden of Remembrance This Weekend

For the 22nd year, if you drive up the Golden Center Freeway over Memorial Day weekend you will see hundreds of crafted butterflies “growing” in the lawn of Hooper and Weaver mortuary. That’s the Butterfly of Remembrance, also presented by the Friends of Hospice. They invite you to write the names of your loved ones and a special message on Remembrance Cards. They’re laminated and attached to the wrought iron butterfly stakes. Colorful butterflies and message cards flutter in the breeze, giving the illusion of flight. Kristin Donahue is the Hospice Fund Development and Marketing Director…

A 15-dollar donation, or an amount of your choice, is requested with each Remembrance Card. All proceeds directly support the compassionate care and professional end-of-life medical services provided by Hospice of the Foothills. Linda Rasmussen is on the Board Fund Development Committee…

The Butterfly Garden of Remembrance is open all three days of Memorial Day weekend, or Saturday through Monday, from 10am to 4pm.