Buttermilk Bend Trail Closed After Washout

One of the most popular trails in Western Nevada County has been closed until further notice. The Chief Ranger of the State Parks Sierra District, Dan Youngren, says a washout was reported by some hikers, about a half mile in, on the Buttermilk Bend Trail, at their Bridgeport Park…

The trail runs along an elevated, scenic stretch that overlooks the South Yuba River. And Youngren says one of the nicest times to walk on it is in the spring…

Youngren says a specialized crew from the Tahoe area of the sprawling district will be looking to shore up the downhill side of that section. And the goal is to strengthen it more, to help ensure it remains stable through the rain and snow season and for future winters. He says the rest of the trail looks fine and is checked regularly, or at least once a week. But Youngren says they also rely on the public to report any possible safety issues.