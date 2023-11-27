Buy It Now Fundraiser For Hospital Foundation

Tuesday morning starts the annual Buy It Now fundraiser for the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Unlike traditional auctions, there’s no bidding for items, and no waiting. But Kirsten Dees, with Marketing and Communications, says although it goes through the end of the December you should be ready at 8am sharp, if you want to get what you most covet…

And Dees says every purchase contributes to a noble cause. That’s the Cardiac Rehab Program…

There’s also education, counseling, and mindfulness techniques, all geared towards enhancing the well-being and quality of life. And Dees says this year brings an extra layer of excitement. All donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to 25-thousand dollars, by Gary Twing. To see all the available items, and how to participate in the fundraiser, go to the website of the Hospital Foundation. The format was adopted in 2020, when the pandemic closed down traditional in-person fundraisers. Dees says it’s been so popular that it continues every year.