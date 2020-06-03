< Back to All News

Buyback Center Reopens At Transfer Station

Posted: Jun. 3, 2020 12:33 AM PDT

Another long-sought option for residents using the McCourtney Road Transfer Station is now available again, starting Wednesday. For the first time since the coronavirus shutdown in March. Waste Management spokesman Paul Rosynsky says their recycling buyback center has reopened. But customers must sort recyclable materials before arriving…

Rosynsky says customers should have the sorted recycling materials in a pickup bed, unlocked trunk, or hatchback for staff to easily access and remove. Materials will not be removed from back seats. And, of course, customers must also wear masks to gain entry to the facility. They also must stay in their vehicles, unless otherwise directed by staff, and lower the window no more than three inches when conducting a transaction…

The buyback center will remain open under normal business hours of 8am to 3:30pm Wednesday through Sunday.

