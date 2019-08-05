< Back to All News

Buyers Dinner Kicks Off 2019 Fair

Posted: Aug. 5, 2019 12:22 AM PDT

The unofficial, official, opening of the 2019 Nevad County Fair took place Friday evening… before the riders were set up, exhibits prepared, and animals ready for display. Buyer, Jim Franks, says The Nevada County Ag Youth Boosters hosts the annual Buyers Dinner, an event that brings the community together to celebrate 4-H , FFA, and the youth agriculture community. It’s a great way to start the Fair.

Tim Robinson with Robinson Enterprises is a livestock buyer and is carrying on a family tradition.

Though many buyers particpate in the auction to purchase a whole animal, many others particpate by making smaller contributions, called bum-ups, to the young sellers.

The Ag Mechanics Auction is next Friday evening and the Livestock Fair is Sunday morning of the Fair.

