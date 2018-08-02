Byers Expands Into Commercial Solar Market

Byers Enterprises is expanding its solar offerings by focusing on the commercial market. Operations Manager, Ray Byers Jr, says the Nevada County based company has formed a new Commercial Solar Division and in order to help guarantee its success hired expert Scott Sullivan to lead the new division.

Sullivan has built successful sales teams for a number of energy related companies. He has a strong understanding of energy policy, finance and the renewable energy market place.

Byers says that solar has been part of the company since the mid 90s and has become a major focus in the last several years.

The company has done the solar installation for Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley as well as the Antique Emporium.

The younger Byers says that the company’s success in all areas of its business is becasue of the great Nevada County community.

Byers has been part of Nevada County for over thirty years. Earlier this year they were honored by the Sacramento Journal as the Family Owned Business of Year for the Greater Sacramento Region.